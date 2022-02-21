Kanye West deletes post about beef with Peppa Pig amid online mockery

Kanye West has deleted an Instagram post about having beef with cartoon character Peppa Pig amid an onslaught of jokes on social media.

On Saturday (19 February), West uploaded a screenshot of a post by Hip Hop Numbers that listed all of the rapper’s past and ongoing beefs or feuds on his Instagram page.

These names included Taylor Swift, Nike, rappers Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z and Kid Cudi, Billie EIlish, Drake, Pete Davidson, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Kimmel, Harriet Tubman, the television show South Park and the beloved TV character Peppa Pig.

The rapper, now legally known as Ye, wrote that Hip Hop Numbers’ list, featuring 35 names in all, should be “twice as long” and added people like Barack Obama, “the whole cast of Saturday Night Live”, Hillary Clinton, Jeff Bezos, and liberals.

“And of course Skete and any and all corny s*** in general,” West added, referring to Davidson by the nickname he has given the SNL star, who is currently dating the “Stronger” rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Fans reacted to news of West’s beef with Peppa Pig with bewilderment, with most people wondering: “What did Peppa Pig do?”

One Twitter user wrote: “Oh hell no, Kanye. You do not get to drag Peppa Pig into your drama. And jfyi, the ‘Bing-Bong Song’ is wayyyy better than anything you record.”

Others suggested that West’s problem with Peppa Pig may have something to do with the bratty but beloved character throwing shade at West over his Donda listening parties last year.

In September 2021, the official Peppa Pig Twitter account reacted to Pitchfork’s six-point rating of Donda, in comparison to the publication’s 6.5 out of 10 rating of Peppa’s Adventures: The Album.

The since-deleted post read: “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.”

Some fans joked about Peppa Pig’s towering frame, with one writing: “Kanye better watch out, not many people realise how tall Peppa Pig is and it’s terrifying.”

“Kanye’s pushing 50 and getting into beef (no pun intended) with Peppa Pig because the Teletubbies were busy,” one fan quipped.

Recently, West has come under fire for his social media rants attacking Davidson amid his messy, ongoing divorce from Kardashian.

Instagram users also criticised the 44-year-old rapper after he shared screenshots of messages where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently called out his actions and said West was creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for her boyfriend, Davidson.

West has since deleted that that post as well.