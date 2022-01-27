Kanye West fans are making several predictions about the rapper’s newly-announced album.

On Thursday (27 January), it was revealed that his 11th studio album will be released in February.

The album, produced by rapper Future, will be titled Donda 2, making it a sequel to Donda, which was released in August 2021.

West – now legally named Ye – named the records after his rapper’s mother, who died in 2008.

Following the record’s release date announcement, many predicted that it will be filled with lyrics targeting Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Davidson is currently dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is divorcing the rapper.

“I bet Donda 2 is mostly going to be a Pete Davidson diss album,” one person said of the announcement.

Another added: “Pete Davidson is gonna have to leave the country after this one.”

Others questioned whether the album would actually be released on the date that’s been announced – 22 February. West is known for delaying his albums, which often arrive long after they were scheduled

Kanye West will release his new album next month (Getty Images)

“So it will never be released? Ok, got it. Thank you Ye!” one fan wrote, with another stating: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Another person wrote: “Know damn well we ain’t getting that s*** til May.”

Donda 2 is scheduled to arrive one week after a three-part documentary about the rapper, named Jeen-Yuhs, is released on Netflix.