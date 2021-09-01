Soulja Boy disses Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in Twitter rant

Soulja Boy has called out Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian in an expletive-filled rant on Twitter after he was allegedly cut from Donda.

The 31-year-old “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper – real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – claims his vocals didn’t make the final cut for West’s album, even though he was allegedly asked to record a verse for the track “Remote Control”.

When Donda was surprise released on 29 August, Soulja Boy shared what appears to be a screenshot of a chat between West and him, which suggested he was set to appear in the song that featured rapper Young Thug instead.

“If he (West) didn’t like the verse he should of said that don’t text me acting like u f*** wit it then secretly take it off. What kind of s*** is that I was working on my album too I don’t got time for this s*** (sic),” Soulja Boy tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: “He did this same s*** on Robocop when Amber Rose was in the studio years ago. I hate working with this dude. He needs help seriously.”

The “Crank That” rapper then continued dissing West in several tweets ever since Donda released.

“That n***a Kanye so p****. Lame a** ni**a thought he could be the president sit yo goofy-a** down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t f*** u weirdo,” he wrote in one tweet.

Soulja Boy also posted a clip of his “deleted” verse from Donda.

The Chicago-born rapper went on to take a swipe at the rapper and Kim Kardashian's marriage and called him “weird”.

“Don’t call phone no more weird-a** n***a that’s why Kim left yo bipolar A** @kanyewest,” Soulja Boy wrote.

The “Rick n Morty” rapper additionally made a second dig about West’s marriage claiming he “was the first rapper wit @KimKardashian not u”. He accompanied the post with a photograph of himself and Kardashian together.

He added that he wants to fight West one on one, writing: “I wanna fight. Do u know how to fight? @kanyewest I feel like u a h**. Let’s get in the ring?” he added. “I don’t take s*** from NOBODY. I don’t give a f*** who u are.”

Soulja Boy’s reps have no comment on the matter.

The Independent has contacted West’s team for quotes.