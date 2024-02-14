Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

They might have bad blood, but Kanye West has denied claims that pop star Taylor Swift had him “kicked out” of his seat at the Super Bowl last weekend.

The controversial rapper, who just released his latest album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, supposedly planned to try and upstage Swift at the sporting event, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs were taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

According to former NFL player Brandon Marshall, West deliberately bought seats on front of Swift’s suite for the Big Game on Sunday 11 February.

Marshall made the claim on his Paper Route podcast and suggested it was an attempt by West to appear in photos and camera shots of Swift as she cheered on the Chiefs.

He claimed that the plan was rumbled and Swift supposedly “made a call or two” to have West kicked out of the Allegiant Stadium.

However, a representative for West told TMZ: “This is a completely fabricated rumour. It is not true.”

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

Kanye West’s representative denied a rumour that Taylor Swift had him kicked out of the seats he’d bought for the Super Bowl (Getty)

The website reports that West was at the Super Bowl with his wife, Bianca Censori, wth the rapper wearing a face covering with a white crucifix.

A feud between the pair erupted in 2016 when West released his single “Famous”, which included the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After Swift denied that she had consented to West’s line, his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a recording of a phone call where the singer appeared to approve the lyric. The full conversation – which was released in 2020 – showed that she did not.

Cover art for ‘Vultures’ by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign (YZY)

His new albumVultures includes a vulgar reference to Swift on the 12th track, “Carnival”.

West raps: “Why she say she sucked my d***?/ Then she say she ain’t sucked my d*** / She gon’ take it up the ass, like a ventriloquist / I mean since Taylor Swift/ since I had the Rollie on the wrist / I’m the new Jesus, b****, I turn water to Cris’.”

On the same album, the Graduation artist compares himself to R Kelly and Bill Cosby, while also referencing the Venice boat scandal involving him and his wife.

He also rows back on his apology for the string of antisemitic outbursts he has made in recent years, rapping: “Crazy, bipolar, antisemite/ And I’m still the king/ Still the king/ Still/ They thought headlines was my kryptonite/ Still the king.”

In 2022, West made a series of remarks, including a tweet that said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda”.

In a later appearance on Infowards, a show hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, West said he “likes Hitler” and insisted: “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”