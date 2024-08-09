Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Travis Kelce’s father Ed has offered a pointed reaction to lyrics about Taylor Swift and his son on Kanye West’s new song “LIFESTYLE (Demo)”.

The track, from West and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 2, features a guest verse from rapper Lil Wayne.

At one point, Wayne raps: “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

Kelce plays as a tight end for NFL team the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Facebook, Ed Kelce posted a link to a Daily Mail headlined: “Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Vultures 2 track.”

Kelce captioned the post: “Mental illness on full display.”

West has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Taylor Swift with Ed Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game ( Getty )

Swift and West have long had bad blood. The feud between the pair erupted in 2016 when West released his single “Famous”, which included the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After Swift denied that she had consented to West’s line, his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a recording of a phone call where the singer appeared to approve the lyric. The full conversation – which was released in 2020 – showed that she did not.

West’s previous album Vultures also included a vulgar reference to Swift on the 12th track, “Carnival.”

West raps: “Why she say she sucked my d***?/ Then she say she ain’t sucked my d*** / She gon’ take it up the ass, like a ventriloquist / I mean since Taylor Swift/ since I had the Rollie on the wrist / I’m the new Jesus, b****, I turn water to Cris’.”

Back in 2009, West famously ran onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony to protest Swift’s Best Female Video win, arguing that the trophy should have gone to Beyoncé’s video for “Single Ladies.”

Speaking to Nick Cannon on his YouTube interview series Cannon’s Class, West claimed God told him to interrupt Swift’s speech.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, so that means he wants me to say this now,” West explained. “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row.

He continued: “I would’ve been sitting in the back, they wouldn’t have made it the first award and they wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea, because I had never heard of this person before then. And ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time.”