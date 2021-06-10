Kanye West’s manager teases new album is on the way

Kanye West’s manager Abou “Bu” Thiam has confirmed the arrival of the rapper’s new album, rumoured to be titled West Day Ever.

Thiam shared the news via a comment he left on an Instagram post by Gap announcing the arrival of West’s surprise collaboration with the fashion brand.

He wrote: “WestDayEver. Album OTW!”

West first teased West Day Ever when announcing his Gap deal in 2020.

The announcement comes shortly after West celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday 8 June.

Fans were thrilled by the news. One user wrote on Twitter: “All we need now is a tweet from @kanyewest and it really will be #WESTDAYEVER”

“I need a #WESTDAYEVER right now,” wrote someone else.

“THE #WESTDAYEVER MIGHT BE HAPPENING,” added another fan.

West recently made headlines after being spotted in France with supermodel Irina Shayk. TMZ reports that the pair are “100 per cent romantically together”.

This news comes after the “Runaway” singer filed for divorce from SKIMS founder and wife Kim Kardashian West.