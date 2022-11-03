Jump to content

Kanye West says he’s going on a ‘verbal fast’: Won’t speak, drink or have sex for 30 days

‘But my Twitter still lit,’ rapper stipulated

Tom Murray
Thursday 03 November 2022 22:52
Comments
Saturday Night Live shows spoof on Kanye West and Skechers saga

Kanye West has announced that he is going on a “30-day cleanse”.

West was recently reinstated on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the site after he was suspended for posting antisemitic remarks.

On Thursday, West tweeted: “I’m not talking to nooobody for a month.”

He also shared an image of a short statement that read: “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse.

“In God we praise. Amen.”

Hinting that his verbal fast may be limited to physical interactions, West concluded his statement: “But my Twitter still lit.”

Adidas announced it was terminating its partnership with West last week over a series of antisemitic remarks by the rapper, causing him to lose his billionaire status overnight, according to Forbes.

During a 15 October appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, West blamed “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for numerous alleged wrongdoings, saying that “Jewish people have owned the Black voice” and that “the Jewish community, especially in the music industry… they’ll take us and milk us till we die”.

West also sparked controversy by claiming that George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.

The mother of Floyd’s daughter is now suing West for $250m (£224m) over his claim.

Musk, meanwhile, has said that Twitter restored the rapper’s account before he finalised his acquisition of the social media platform.

West is currently in the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler, which styles itself as an unbiased platform and is popular with prominent US conservative voices.

