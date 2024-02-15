Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The distribution platform that Kanye West used to release his latest album Vultures 1 says they are now actively working to have it taken down.

West released the record, which is a full-length collaboration with rapper Ty Dolla $ign, through FUGA, a business-to-business tech and distribution platform used by record labels.

However, FUGA was allegedly not informed about West’s new release ahead of time. A company spokesperson told Billboard: “Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.”

The spokesperson continued: “On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems.”

The Independent has contacted West’s management for comment.

The album has already proved controversial, with both Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne criticising the musician for using a Black Sabbath sample despite having being denied permission.

“He is an antisemite and has caused untold hurt to many,” Ozzy wrote on social media, adding, “I want no association with this man!”

Kanye West is embroiled in a new dispute over his album ‘Vultures 1’ (AFP via Getty Images)

West has been widely criticised for his antisemitic comments, and he addresses the controversy in the lyrics to his new record.

On the closing song, “King”, West backtracks on the apology he offered for his antisemitism in December, and instead declares that he’s “still the king” despite all of his controversies.

“Crazy, bipolar, antisemite,” he raps, per lyrics website Genius. “And I’m still the king/ Still the king/ Still/ They thought headlines was my kryptonite/ Still the king.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Meanwhile, he makes light of the antisemitism row on title track “Vultures”, released as the album’s lead single last year, rapping: “I ain’t antisemitic, I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

In a feature exploring West’s ongoing troubles, The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor wrote: “Much has been made of Kanye West’s ‘cancellation’ in recent years, as the controversial rapper continues to spark one backlash after another.

“Between his antisemitic outbursts – claiming he was going “deathcon3 on Jewish people” and declaring that he “liked” Hitler – or his misogynist lyrics about Taylor Swift, there have been several occasions that have, supposedly, been enough to cause the music industry (and the rest of the world) to turn their backs on this fallen genius.”