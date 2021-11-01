Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing backlash for bringing out Marilyn Manson at his Sunday Service held on 31 October.

The event, which was also attended by Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch, saw choir members wearing white outfits while singing gospel numbers.

Manson has been accused of rape and “further degrading acts” of exploitation and abuse by multiple women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.

The 52-year-old singer has however denied all of the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Last month, a US judge allowed Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco’s lawsuit, accusing Manson of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse, to proceed.

*The following details contain graphic references to sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting*

In her federal lawsuit filed in April, Bianco alleged that Manson inflicted cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body while they were living together. She also alleged that Manson chased her with an axe and would repeatedly play her sex scene in Game of Thrones to guests in order to humiliate her.

This isn’t the first time that Ye has brought out Manson at one of his events.

In August, the “Follow God” rapper brought out Manson at a Donda listening party that took place in Chicago.

As reported by NME, Manson and Ye were accompanied on the set-up porch by a masked figure many people online thought to be the rapper DaBaby.

The trio stood on the porch alongside Ye as the first song of the event, rumoured to be titled “Jail”, played.

Many fans have criticised Ye for his association with Manson.

“I am literally crying because this is so ridiculous. Like what even is this?” wrote a fan.

Another person added: “This is scary.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Ye for comment.

Manson was dropped from his record label earlier this year with his booking agent CAA announcing that it had severed ties with him.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.