Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘So wild’: Choir director details email she received from Kate Bush after ‘Running Up That Hill’ cover

Pub Choir’s rendition saw 1,600 people gather to sing the song

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 14 July 2022 09:24
Comments
Kate Bush 'shocked' by Running Up That Hill's success through Stranger Things

Kate Bush was so thrilled with a cover of her song “Running Up That Hill” by an Australian choir that she sent them a personal thank you.

Astrid Jorgensen, the founder and director of Brisbane’s Pub Choir, has reflected on receiving an email direct from the famously elusive Kate Bush after the group covered her hit 1985 song.

Jorgensen was out on a run at the time, and she dashed home as soon as she heard the news.

“My manager called me and said, you’ve got to get home, Kate Bush has emailed,” she told The Guardian. “I ran straight back – I was literally running up that hill.”

The message read: “Dear Brisbane Pub Choir. I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing ‘RUTH’. It’s utterly, utterly wonderful! I love it so much! Thank you everyone. You sing it really beautifully. I’m incredibly touched by your warmth and all your smiling faces. Thank you!”

Recommended

It was signed: “With lots of love, Kate.”

Jorgensen described the situation as “so wild”, adding: “She is the biggest artist in the world right now, so to have her say she was moved by our performance, yeah, that is a peak.”

Kate Bush

(Getty)

The Pub Choir’s rendition saw 1,600 people gather to sing the song, which has enjoyed a recent resurgence after featuring in the latest season of Stranger Things.

After the show’s release on Netflix, “Running Up That Hill” broke numerous records by reaching the top of the UK charts almost 37 years after its release.

In a post titled “Still up on that Hill”, which was shared on her website on 3 July, Bush celebrated her song being at No 1 for a “surreal” third consecutive week.

Recommended

“I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use ‘RUTH’ for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey,” she said.

You can read The Independent’s spoiler-free review of Stranger Things season four volume two here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in