Kate Bush has shared a reflective message with her fans for Christmas, as well as calling for a payrise for NHS and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reclusive British artist posted the message to her website, urging compassion at a time where people are “confused and uncertain of the future”.

“With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before?” she asked.

“It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS. I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years.

“These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.”

Bush continued by recalling a moment she experienced while on a walk: “Stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest – the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful – a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head.”

She continued: “This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after 10 minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.”

“Please stay safe,” she concluded. “Wishing you a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone. With love, Kate.”

The message echoes a similar, albeit shorter one, posted by the singer last year, where she thanked NHS staff and key workers, without whom 2020 would have been “so very different”.