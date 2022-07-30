Jump to content
Kate Bush fans gather in red dresses for ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’

People in Sydney have converged to celebrate Kate Bush’s birthday by recreating her 1978 music video

Nicole Vassell
Saturday 30 July 2022 16:40
Kate Bush 'shocked' by Running Up That Hill's success through Stranger Things

Hundreds of Kate Bush fans have gathered in Sydney to dance to the singer's hit song “Wuthering Heights”, complete with red dresses similar to the one worn by Bush for the music video.

The annual event, named “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever”, takes place on Bush’s birthday (30 July) in multiple locations, as appreciators of the singer get together to recreate the video for the 1978 hit.

Those dancing at Sydney Park are celebrating in person for the first time in two years, due to the Covid pandemic causing a hiatus.

This year’s proceedings can also take into account the public’s renewed appreciation for the singer and her work after “Running Up That Hill” featured in recent episodes of Stranger Things.

The song featured prominently in the hit show’s anticipated fourth season, leading the song to break several records by reaching the top of the UK charts, almost 37 years after its release.

Since the revival, Bush has reportedly earned £1.9m.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

(Getty Images)

The event in Sydney was a not-for-profit and has been fundraising for the Women's Legal Service NSW.

Other cities expected to take part in “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever” include Edinburgh, Cologne, Berlin and Atlanta.

