Kate Miller-Heidke has revealed that she was sexually abused as a child by her great-grandfather.

On Thursday 10 March, the 40-year-old Australian singer posted a statement about the themes behind her latest album, Child in Reverse.

In the post, Heidke disclosed that her new album is about her own childhood.

“One thing that happened to me when I was a very young child (from the ages of four to six) was that I was sexually abused by my great grandfather Archibald Barnes,” she wrote. “He was a paedophile and a serial offender.”

The “Caught in the Crowd” singer also claimed that she wasn’t the first or the last victim of her great-grandfather’s crimes.

“Although obviously my family didn’t know it at the time, and didn’t find out until some years later,” Heidke wrote.

The singer also explained that her new song “You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore” is about how she felt when her great-grandfather died.

“Ultimately it’s a really empowering song to sing,” she said.

Heidke credited fellow musician Jaguar Jonze as the most important inspiration behind her song.

“[Jonze] described some very shocking things that happened to her as a child, and I felt very connected to her, and full of admiration for her resilience too - that’s when the song title ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ popped into my head,” Heidke said.

She added: “I think it’s one of the most powerful songs I’ve written, and it’s a privilege to sing it with Jaguar Jonze, who transformed the track with her potent raw energy.”

Jonze wrote: “So honoured to stand beside and sing alongside you Kate. I’m so proud of what we created and what we have to say together.”

In 2019, Heidke represented Australia at Eurovision with the song “Zero Gravity”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you’re worried about a child, even if you’re unsure, you can contact professional counsellors at the NSPCC for help, advice and support by emailing help@nspcc.org.uk or calling 0808 800 5000. For those 18 or under, Childline offers free, confidential advice and support whatever your worry, whenever you need help. Call 0800 1111 or Contact Childline.