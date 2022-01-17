Katy Perry shares fiancé Orlando Bloom’s unhygienic ‘worst habit’
‘He leaves it everywhere,’ she said of habit
Katy Perry has revealed what she believes to be fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit to be.
The singer, who has with the Lord of the Rings actor since 2016, made the admission during a new interview with Heart radio.
Speaking to hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Perry said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank god because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.”
Perry continued: “But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, “There is bins everywhere”.’
She added that she has “done [her] best’ to train him out of the habit, but to no avail.
Perry, who is a judge on American Idol and started a Las Vegas residency in December, has one daughter with Bloom, whose credits also includes Pirates of the Caribbean.
Bloom played Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies