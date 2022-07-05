Katy Perry has been called out for recently supporting “anti-abortionist” Rick Caruso after tweeting about the Roe v Wade ruling on Independence Day.

Last month, the super-conservative majority court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that criminalises abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Since then, the controversial ruling, which strips American women of the constitutional right to safe abortions, has been widely denounced in the US and around the world.

On Monday (4 July), Perry reacted to the ruling in a Twitter post which read: “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.”

The singer was referencing her 2010 song “Firework” in the critical tweet.

However, some fans have called Perry out over an earlier tweet expressing support for billionaire Caruso, running for Los Angeles mayor.

Perry’s tweet on 4 June read: “Rick Caruso FTW”

Replying to Perry, one person tweeted: “Did you mean to time this up to be exactly one month after this tweet where you endorse an anti-abortion candidate?”

“Perhaps you should have done a little more research before supporting billionaire Rick Caruso, known anti-abortionist, for mayor of LA,” another user commented.

“Hypocrite,” one person wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment.

Real estate developer Caruso will lock horns with Democrat congresswoman Karen Bass in the runoff election this November to become the mayor of Los Angeles.

On 4 May, Caruso tweeted he will “vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose” if elected to mayor of Los Angeles.

Soon after, reproductive health not-for-profit Planned Parenthood noted it was “deeply disturbing” to see Caruso’s “long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organizations” in a letter to the mayor hopeful (obtained by TMZ) this May.

“Throughout your career, you’ve publicly supported organizations and policymakers who have taken aggressive action to limit access to abortion, overturn Roe v Wade, and defund Planned Parenthood,” the letter read.

“You’ve donated nearly $1 million to policymakers who put forth legislation that criminalized abortion,” it continued, asking Caruso to clarify his stance on abortion rights and “issue a public apology for the countless actions you’ve taken that put women’s health and well-being at risk”.