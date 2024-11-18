Katy Perry announces UK tour with one important twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pop star Katy Perry has announced that her Lifetimes tour will come to the UK in autumn next year, for which she will perform a career-spanning set of some of her biggest hits.

The Grammy-nominated US singer will perform at venues including the AO Arena in Manchester, OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow and the O2 Arena in London in October next year.

“I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK!” Perry said in a statement announcing the shows.

“I can’t wait to have a big sing along of all the songs you love and more! It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

Perry’s UK tour has an important twist, as it has been revealed that £1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Music Venue Trust, the British charity that helps protect and support grassroots music venues.

The money received from the scheme will go directly into initiatives to support the UK grassroots community.

“I’m proud to donate £1 from every ticket on the UK leg of The Lifetimes Tour to Music Venue Trust so that venues like Water Rats and Scala, where I played my first UK shows, can continue to usher in the next generation of music talent” Perry said.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The “Dark Horse” singer played her first UK show at Water Rats in Kings Cross, London, in 2008, before performing at Scala – also in London – later that year.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Katy and her team for stepping up to support grassroots music venues, artists and promoters. The contribution from these shows will keep venues open, get new and emerging artists out on tour, and enable promoters to bring the best in new music to our communities” Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, said.

Perry’s full UK tour dates announced so far are as follows:

Tue 7 October – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wed 8 October – Manchester, AO Arena

Fri 10 Oct – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Sat 11 Oct – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Mon 13th Oct – London, The O2

Perry recently released her new album, 143, to mixed reviews.

Her support for the Music Venue Trust comes after British pop-rock band Coldplay announced that 10 per cent of the proceeds from their 2025 stadium tour would be donated to the charity.

open image in gallery Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Donations to the Music Venue Trust will also be made by concert promoters SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation; the band’s booking agent WME; the venues Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park; and the official ticket agents, Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.