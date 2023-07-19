Keanu Reeves’s rock band Dogstar to release first new album in 23 years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keanu Reeves’s alternative rock band Dogstar are back with their first new album release in 23 years.

The three-piece group – comprised of bassist Reeves, vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse – garnered moderate success during their active years from the mid-Nineties to the early Noughties.

On Wednesday (19 July), the band announced their return to music, with a new album and tour, on social media.

“WE ARE BACK!!!” they posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of their forthcoming record’s cover. “We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees [is] out on 6 October on our label Dillon Street Records.”

Next month, Dogstar will kick off their 25+ date headline tour in North America and Japan in support of the album. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (21 July) at 10am local time.

In a teaser of what fans can expect, the band released the album’s lead single, “Everything Turns Around”, and its accompanying music video.

In a statement, the group called the track a “fun summer song”.

“It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter,” they said. “It’s one of our favourite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

Dogstar’s reintroduction comes the day after their Tuesday night (18 July) live performance in Hollywood at The Roxy.

The group first announced their revival in May on Instagram, writing: “Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the post, with one responding: “For so many years we never even thought a come back was possible, this is like a dream come true. Seriously looking forward to it all.”

The Los Angeles-based band was originally formed by Reeves, 58, and Mailhouse, 61, who met in 1991. They were joined by Gregg Miller, the group’s original lead guitarist and vocalist, in 1992. Domrose was then added as an accompanying vocalist and guitarist in 1994.

They released their debut album Our Little Visionary in 1996, followed by their follow-up record Happy Ending in 2000.

The grunge band originally went by the names Small Fecal Matter and later BFS before finally settling on Dogstar.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees are out on 6 October.