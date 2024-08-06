Support truly

The ex-partner of Grammy-nominated R&B star Kehlani has reportedly filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter, Adeya, alleging that the singer is part of a “cult” that is putting their child at risk.

Javaughn Young-White, an internet personality and brother to stand-up comedian, actor and Daily Show reporter Jaboukie Young-White, dated the musician between 2018 to 2019.

According to court documents seen by US media, Young-White alleged that the “Distraction” singer, 29, “has been involved in this cult for the past few years” and that it “controls [Kehlani’s] actions and [their] behaviour, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter.”

“For example, the cult leader, who goes by the name of Neto, convinced [Kehlani] that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her, and therefore banned [Kehlani] from allowing me to see Adeya,” the filing apparently reads.

“Based on this ‘vision’ by her cult leader, [Kehlani] prevented me from seeing our daughter for months.”

Young-White also alleged that his name is not listed as the father on their daughter’s birth certificate because Kehlani – full name Kehlani Ashley Parrish – gave birth “through a home birth orchestrated by what I would describe as a cult”.

“For the past five years, I have requested a copy of Adeya’s birth certificate and for my name to be added to her birth certificate to no avail,” the documents state.

Kehlani’s ex-partner has filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter ( Getty Images for dcp )

Young-White apparently expressed concern that the alleged leader of the “cult” performs “religious ceremonies” on Adeya in a closed room while unsupervised.

“When I discovered this on her birthday in 2023, I was physically restrained and threatened by members of the ‘cult’ when I attempted to retrieve our daughter,” he claimed.

He alleged that Kehlani, who goes by she/they pronouns, leaves their daughter in the care of the group and that Adeya sleeps in a bed with and is given baths by “fellow cult members”.

He is seeking full custody and child support due to the “huge difference in his and his ex-partner’s respective incomes, Page Six reports.

The Independent has reached out to Kehlani’s representatives for comment.

A three-year-old Adeya can be heard burbling at the end of Kehlani’s 2022 track, “Wondering/Wandering”, their collaboration with bassist and singer Thundercat on the album blue water road.

They paid tribute to Adeya on Mother’s Day, writing: “No greater choice. No greater mirror. No greater labour. No greater gift. My highest honour, and my best ability. To all mamas, of every kind, of every place, in every way you are a mother... by blood by God by grace.

“Hug your babies tight and hug on your mamas too. The world run on a mother’s love and prayer.”

Their latest album, Crash, was released to positive reviews in June this year.