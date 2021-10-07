Kelis’ husband reveals he has stage 4 stomach cancer

Kelis’ husband, photographer Mike Mora, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

The 36-year-old was diagnosed last year and was initially given a prognosis of 18 months to live.

In an Instagram post, Mora detailed his cancer story, saying it began in 2020 when he started experiencing “the worst pain” in his stomach.

He wrote: “I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

Mora was eventually diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma and after undergoing a biopsy, it was discovered that the cancer had also spread to his lymph nodes and back.

Mora also discussed some of his symptoms: “Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in…finally decided to do something about it. It was a bit late. But just in time.”

He added: “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this - a life altering disease full of questions and doubt - maybe, hopefully.”

Mora concluded by saying: You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S**t can be over just like that!”

He later added another post thanking people for all the support he had received: “It has been incredibly overwhelming. Receiving all the love and words of encouragement. I am so grateful, It’s been emotional. But overall I think it’s making me stronger.”

Mora married the “Milkshake” singer in 2014. They welcomed their second child last year and also have a five-year-old son together.

Kelis also has a daughter with ex-husband, rapper Nas.