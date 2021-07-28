Kelly Clarkson ‘ordered to pay $200,000 per month in spousal and child support’ to ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been ordered by a court to pay ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 (£144,000) a month in spousal and child support.

According to a report by People magazine, the Kelly Clarkson Show host was ordered to pay $150,000 (£108,000) in spousal support per month, plus a further $45,601 (£33,000) per month in child support.

The report also claims that Clarkson was ordered to pay $1.25m to cover Blackstock’s legal fees, in a ruling by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday (27 July).

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, having met seven years earlier. The pair had two children together: River Rose, six, and Remington Alexander, four.

The Voice judge filed for divorce on 4 June, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Last November, Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of the two children.

Speaking on her talk show about co-parenting through the divorce proceedings, Clarkson said in February: “You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too.

“It’s tough. I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s hard when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”