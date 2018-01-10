Kelly Clarkson is under fire for saying she isn't against spanking her kids.

Last week, the "Love So Soft" singer relayed her perspective to a Rochester-based radio station, “I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. “And I don’t mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking.”

She justified her parenting further saying, “My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it."

Twitter was not too thrilled with Clarkson's comments.

One user said it's proven to be "detrimental" to kids.

Other users said she was "wrong" and claimed spanking perpetuates "physical fear tactics."

While Clarkson is aware her beliefs don't apply to everyone, she sees nothing wrong with it.

“So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public, ’cause then people are like, you know, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking,” she explained. “I warn her. I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.'”

The 35-year-old credits her parenting tactics to her Southern upbringing.

“I’m from the South, y’all, so we get spankings,” she added. “My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal’s office and give permission for her to spank me … I’m a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it’s fine.”

Clarkson has two children: daughter River Rose, 3, and son Remington Alexander, 1, with husband Brandon Blackstock.