Kelly Clarkson has explicit reaction to a female fan’s suggestive sign

Kelly Clarkson had a hilarious response to a female fan who told her she had a “hall pass” for the singer.

Over the weekend, the “Because of You” singer became the latest pop star to kick off her own Las Vegas residency. Clarkson, 41, will perform her Chemistry residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theatre until 19 August.

During the 95-minute show, the singer and talk show host treated the sold-out crowd to her biggest hits, including “Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”.

In one moment of audience interaction, however, Clarkson reacted to a sign from a female fan with a suggestive message for her.

Clarkson was filmed reading out the sign, which said: “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you.”

In slang, a “hall pass” refers to a person – often a celebrity – who a couple have agreed one of them can have sex with outside of their relationship.

Its name comes from a piece of paper given to students in some schools allowing them to leave the classroom during lessons, or more widely references an approval to bend rules.

Responding to the sign from the female fan as the audience screamed, Clarkson said: “If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer.”

However, she added the caveat: “I just unfortunately like d***s.”

Clarkson’s Chemistry residency in Vegas accompanies her recent album of the same name, which she wrote amid her divorce from husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock.

She and the talent manager married in 2013, but announced their divorce in 2020. The pair share two children: River Rose, nine, and Remy, seven.

Speaking in June ahead of the album’s release, Clarkson admitted that “ego” had played a role in her decision to stay with Blackstock for as long as she did.

Singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency over the weekend (Getty Images)

“I was like, ‘I can do this. I can handle so much,’” she said. “My ego is, ‘I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.’ It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way.

“If I’m being completely honest, we don’t want to do what we saw done,” she added, referring to her divorce. “I don’t want my kids to be those kids at school.”

Clarkson noted that, while she wanted her ex-husband to spend time with his kids, she had to think about herself in the process.

“You try so hard and you think, ‘I do not want to do that to her, I don’t want to do that to him’, that you never start thinking about yourself,” she said.

“Sometimes to be selfish, for me, was very important. Because I’m rarely selfish. It’s been beaten into me since childhood to have a servant’s heart. It’s very hard for me to take that and go, ‘I need this.’”