Kelly Osbourne says she’s ‘proud to be a nepo baby’

Kelly Osbourne has hit back at critics who have called her a “nepo baby” by saying she’s “proud” of that status.

Osbourne, 39, is the daughter of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and his manager Sharon Osbourne.

She first shot to fame in 2002 when the family appeared together on the groundbreaking MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Osbourne has since built a multi-hyphenate career as a singer, actor, fashion designer and television personality.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, she admitted: “I’m a f**king nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby. I’m proud of my parents’ achievements.

“I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making. I go so far as to say both of them are iconic. But it doesn’t mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities. My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself.”

Kelly Osbourne with parents Ozzy and Sharon in 2020 (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Osbourne was just 17 when The Osbournes first aired. Speaking to the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021, she recalled how naive the family had been when it came to handing their entire lives over to MTV producers.

“You have to remember, no one had ever done what we did before,” she said. “So as we were doing it, we didn’t know either. We didn’t know what they were going to use, and what they weren’t, because they filmed everything. Everything.”

She went on to explain that she had a camera in her bedroom. With the cameras constantly filming, she would have to cover it every time she changed clothes, a position it now seems hard to believe producers thought was acceptable to put a teenage girl in.

“I remember the night before [the first episode] aired my mum took us to Venice Beach, we went to go see the drum circle, and we were like: ‘Did we just make the biggest mistake we’ve ever made in our lives?’” she said.

“Then the next day, everything changed. It was like Beatlemania, except for The Osbournes… I didn’t think anyone would ever care about me. It was a show about my dad, and I was just in the family.”

Last year, Osbourne took aim at another child of a famous family when she slammed Prince Harry for going down ‘the victim road’ with Meghan Markle.

“I said he was a t**t,” Osbourne said. “I just think he’s such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change.

“But then went down this, like, victim road instead. I get wanting to leave [the Royal Family]. I get that, but then just leave. Don’t leave and then just give ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”