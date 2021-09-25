Gospel singer Kelly Price is “safe” after she was reported missing in Atlanta, her lawyer has said.

NBC News reports that the Grammy-nominated artist’s attorney Monica Ewing believes Price was never actually missing, but had instead gone to a “quiet place” to recover after being discharged from hospital.

Price was apparently released from hospital after being treated for Covid-19. Her lawyer said she requires rest in order to start the journey back to health”.

“She’s safe,” she said. “She was released from the hospital with Covid and she went to a quiet place and she’s trying to recover.”

However, Price’s sister, Shanrae Cheree Price, told BNC News hours later that her family was “frantic” as they tried to track down the singer.

She claimed that family members had not seen Price in “well over a month” since she was discharged from hospital, and that they were “confused” and “scared” for her.

“We haven’t seen her. We haven’t heard her. We don’t know where my sister is,” she said, adding that the family wanted to “physically see Kelly” in order to feel reassured that she is OK.

Authorities found no evidence of foul play after searching Price’s home and speaking with her boyfriend, Terrell Babers.

Price’s latest album, Grace, was released in April.