French singer Kendji Girac ‘fighting for life after being shot’ in Bordeaux

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

French singer Kendji Girac is reportedly recovering after being shot and injured in Biscarrosse, Landes, in France on Sunday night (21 April), local media reports.

The popular artist, who rose to fame as the winner of the French version of reality TV contest The Voice, was apparently shot in the chest and then rushed to Bordeaux University Hospital.

French outlet Le Parisien said it had confirmed an initial report by BFMTV, and said that Girac’s condition was stable by Monday morning.

The 27-year-old was reportedly discovered conscious around 5.30am by emergency services outside his caravan near a Traveler reception area.

According to Le Parisien, Girac allegedly told emergency responders that he fired the weapon that injured him due to “poor handling”. He had apparently purchased the gun at a fleamarket the day before.

The Independent has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Girac, a father-of-one, achieved fame in France in 2014 after winning the third series of The Voice, where he was mentored by pop star Mika.

Kendji Girac with Christine and the Queens at the NRJ Music Awards in 2015 ( Getty Images )

He was asked to appear on the show after a video of his Romanes cover of “Bella” by Congolese-French rapper and singer Gims went viral on social media.

Hailing from the Dordogne region in south France, he is of Catalan gypsy origin and was taught to sing and play guitar by his grandfather.

Since winning The Voice he has released five albums; his debut, Kendji, shot to No 1 in France upon its release in 2014 and also topped the charts in Belgium.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

This was followed by his second album, Ensemble (”Together”), in 2015, and 2018’s Amigo, another No 1 record.

His latest album, L’ecole de la vie, (”School of Life”), was released in 2022 via Mercury Records and charted at No 1 in France, and No 3 in Belgium.

In 2020, he joined the judging panel of The Voice Kids France alongside fellow French singers Jenifer, Patrick Fiori, and Soprano.