Kendrick Lamar earns first UK number one with Drake diss track

Kendrick Lamar has earned his first ever number one in the UK singles chart after his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” surged in popularity following the Super Bowl.

The song was released nine months ago as part of the feud between the two rappers but has seen a spike in popularity following his performance in New Orleans on 9 February.

Lamar, 37, rapped the song at the NFL match following speculation over whether it would be included in his set due to allegations it makes about Drake and the Canadian rapper’s ongoing legal action against label Universal Music.

The two rappers were occasional collaborators more than a decade ago, but Lamar began taking jabs at Drake with the fight escalating last year with the pair releasing multiple songs about each other.

During the performance, the Compton-born rapper made sure to look into the camera as he name-dropped Drake creating a viral moment in the process.

The song gained such popularity that even household brands like Duolingo and Apple Music joined in with the mockery.

“Not Like Us” has also become the most-streamed song in the UK this week, according to the Official Charts Company, gaining 6.4 million streams over the last seven days.

Two of the rapper’s collaborations with R&B singer SZA have also climbed into the singles chart top five this week, with “Luther” in at number four and “All The Stars” rounding out the list.

Elsewhere, Lola Young’s “Messy” is positioned at number two while “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan has taken the third spot.

Over in the albums chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet has spent a third non-consecutive week at the top spot, with Critical Thinking – the latest studio album from rock band Manic Street Preachers – debuting at number two.

Drake’s album with Canadian singer PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, has entered at number three and the rest of the top five is comprised of The Wombats’ album Oh! The Ocean and Can’t Rush Greatness by London rapper Central Cee.

Additional reporting by PA.