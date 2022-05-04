Kendrick Lamar fans suspect that he’s releasing a double album
Rapper has been teasing new music since the beginning of 2022
Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl halftime show
Kendrick Lamar fans think the rapper has unveiled further clues about his forthcoming new album.
On Tuesday evening (3 May), the 34-year-old rapper added a new link to his Oklama website. This led fans to a folder titled “Master”, in which is a photo of a hand holding a book bearing Lamar’s name and the title of his new album – Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – on the cover.
Two compact discs are also featured, one titled “Morale” and the other “Steppers”, with each marked as a “master copy”.
Many fans are suspecting this means that the rapper might be preparing to drop a double album.
Earlier this year, Lamar teased that his new album will be released on 13 May by tweeting a similar link to his Oklama website.
His new album will follow his critically acclaimed 2017 album Damn.
Lamar has kept a relatively low profile since the release of the record with notable exceptions for the 2018 Black Panther soundtrack and an appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, alongside co-headliners Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige.
It was revealed earlier this year that Lamar is currently working as a producer on a live-action comedy film alongside South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.
According to Variety, the film will show “the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”
