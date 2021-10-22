Kendrick Lamar fans are convinced that new music is coming after spotting a clue on the rapper’s Spotify page.

In August, the “Humble” rapper announced that he was working on his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment, which will be a follow up to the critically acclaimed 2017 record Damn.

After his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show was revealed earlier this month, fans had speculated that new music must be imminent.

On Thursday (21 October), eagle-eyed fans noticed that the musician had updated his artist image on Spotify, leading them to believe that a new era was incoming more than four years after Damn.

“Kendrick has changed his spotify PFP,” one fan noticed, with the new black and white image showing Lamar wearing a hoodie and touching his lip.

“Kendrick Lamar changed his profile picture for the first time since 2017 on Spotify. New album might be dropping tomorrow (22 October),” another Twitter user theorised. Friday marks the nine-year anniversary Lamar’s album good kid, m.A.A.d city.

“Wait holy s*** they weren’t lying about Kendrick Spotify layout changing…..” one tweet read.

Some social media users also said that they had seen unverified “leaked” tracks circulating online, although these are not confirmed.

Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl next year alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige as the sporting event comes to Los Angeles.