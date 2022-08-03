Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kenny Chesney says he’s “devastated to learn” about the death of a woman at his concert in Denver over the weekend.

According to the Denver Police Department, a woman died as a result of her injuries after sitting on an escalator railing and falling to the concourse at the Empower Field at Mile High football stadium.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death. The woman’s name and age have not been revealed.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night – and to hear this is heartbreaking,” Chesney, 54, said in a statement. “Life is precious.

“Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

In a statement of its own, Empower Field added that “there is nothing more important than the safety of our guests.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loves ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday’s concert at Empower Field at Mile High,” the statement said.

Chesney is currently on his annual summer concert tour, which wraps up on 27 August in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

In his career, Chesney has recorded more than 20 albums and has produced more than 40 Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, 32 of which have reached number one.

He has also sold over 30m albums worldwide so far.