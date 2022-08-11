Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kerry Katona has revealed a lion once urinated on her during a trip to the zoo in a new interview.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, appeared on the BBC’s Wheel of Misfortune podcast on Tuesday (9 August), along with British comedian Rachel Fairburn.

During the interview, Katona said the incident occurred during a trip to Chester Zoo with her mum when she was three years old.

“[At the zoo]. I needed a wee and rather than go to the toilets, my mum went, ‘Oh just pull your knickers down here next to the lion’s cage’,” she continued.

“And because I was peeing on its territory, he came up and put his a**e against the cage and p****d all over me. True story.”

Then, Katona quipped: “That’s why I was called Atomic Kitten!”

The mother-of-five is currently engaged to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney, after he proposed to Katona during a trip to Spain in 2020.

The British singer has been married thrice before, including to former Westlife star Brian McFadden. They share two children together.

Katona was also married to Mark Croft for four years before they filed for divorce. They have two children together as well.

Katona’s third husband George Kay died from a cocaine overdose in 2019. He fathered Katona’s fifth child, a daughter.