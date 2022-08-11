Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kerry Katona reveals a lion once urinated on her: ‘That’s why I was called Atomic Kitten’

Former Atomic Kitten star, 41, appeared on the BBC’s ‘Wheel of Misfortune’ podcast

Maanya Sachdeva
Thursday 11 August 2022 06:16
Comments
<p>Kerry Katona, 41, detailed the encounter during an interview for BBC’s Wheel of Misfortune podcast </p>

Kerry Katona, 41, detailed the encounter during an interview for BBC’s Wheel of Misfortune podcast

(Getty)

Kerry Katona has revealed a lion once urinated on her during a trip to the zoo in a new interview.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, appeared on the BBC’s Wheel of Misfortune podcast on Tuesday (9 August), along with British comedian Rachel Fairburn.

During the interview, Katona said the incident occurred during a trip to Chester Zoo with her mum when she was three years old.

“[At the zoo]. I needed a wee and rather than go to the toilets, my mum went, ‘Oh just pull your knickers down here next to the lion’s cage’,” she continued.

“And because I was peeing on its territory, he came up and put his a**e against the cage and p****d all over me. True story.”

Recommended

Then, Katona quipped: “That’s why I was called Atomic Kitten!”

The mother-of-five is currently engaged to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney, after he proposed to Katona during a trip to Spain in 2020.

The British singer has been married thrice before, including to former Westlife star Brian McFadden. They share two children together.

Katona was also married to Mark Croft for four years before they filed for divorce. They have two children together as well.

Katona’s third husband George Kay died from a cocaine overdose in 2019. He fathered Katona’s fifth child, a daughter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in