Kesha replaces P Diddy lyric in song after Cassie abuse lawsuit

Kesha edited out a reference to music mogul Diddy during a recent performance, shortly after he settled an abuse lawsuit from his former partner, Cassie.

The singer-songwriter, born Kesha Rose Sebert, performed her 2009 hit “Tik Tok” during a set in Oakland, California.

Typically, the first line of the song goes: “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy”. However, while singing on Friday (17 November), Kesha eliminated the reference to the “Bad Boys 4 Life” rapper.

Instead, she sang: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me”. The Independent has reached out to a representative of Kesha for comment.

This significant lyric change took place on the same day that Diddy, real name Sean Combs, reached a settlement with former girlfriend Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, following her filing of a lawsuit that alleged years of abuse on Thursday (16 November).

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, said he “vehemently denies” the allegations.

In the lawsuit, Cassie, now 37, claimed that Diddy began to abuse her soon after they met and signed to his record label in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37.

The lawsuit alleged that, “prone to uncontrollable rage,” Diddy subjected her to “savage” beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her. The document also alleged that he plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

Cassie was also a victim of sex trafficking, as she was forced to engage in sexual activities in multiple states, the document stated.

Cassie (left) and Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2017 Met Gala (Getty Images)

In addition, Cassie claimed that, in 2018, Diddy entered her Los Angeles home and raped her as she tried to end their relationship.

Brafman then told The Independent on Saturday: “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Cassie, known for singles “Me and U” and “Long Way 2 Go”, responded in a statement made to NBC News, telling fans: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”