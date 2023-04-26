Kesha unveils ‘scary’ album art along with new album’s release date

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kesha has revealed alarming cover art for her forthcoming album Gag Order, alongside an official release date.

On Tuesday (25 April), the “Tik Tok” singer shared a literal translation of her new album’s title, which refers to the law that permits a judicial case from being publicly discussed.

In the photo posted on her social accounts, Kesha can be seen wearing a bag plastic grocery bag over her head.

“Gag Order. The Album. May 19,” the Instagram caption reads.

While on her Twitter post, she included the release date of the record’s lead singles “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line”, dropping on 28 April.

Several fans rejoiced the news, confirming they “will be streaming and listening”.

“Queen is back,” one commented.

Although, some were weary of the cover art, with one calling it “scary”.

“Hate this album art but work queen,” a second agreed.

“This cover is so good!!!” a third argued, while another branded it the “best cover art of 2023”.

Gag Order will mark Kesha’s fifth studio album, which follows the release of High Road in 2020.

The album’s name likely refers to the ongoing legal battle Kesha’s been involved in against her former record producer Dr Luke, with whom she signed a six-album record deal when she was 18.

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit in LA against Dr Luke, alleging that he had sexually abused her over a 10-year period. In response, Dr Luke filed a countersuit against her in New York, accusing her of defamation in an attempt to break their contract. He has denied all accusations of rape and sexual assault.

New York Justice Shirley Kornreich dismissed all of Kesha’s claims of sexual abuse in 2016. Kesha later dropped her original LA case sexual abuse case shortly after.

However, the singer sought to amend the LA case to seek freedom from her binding record contract, but in 2017, a judge denied her request.

At current, the Grammy-winning artist is still fighting a defamation suit regarding a text she sent to Lady Gaga, falsely stating that Dr Luke had raped Katy Perry. Perry denied such events occurred.

A trial date has been set for 26 July, where Dr Luke must prove Kesha acted with malice when she sent the text.