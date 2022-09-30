Jump to content

Kesha reveals she suffered a vocal cord haemorrhage after Taylor Hawkins tribute performance

Singer was among a host of artists who performed in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer in LA

Inga Parkel
Friday 30 September 2022 17:11
Comments
Grammy Awards pay tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Kesha has revealed that her recent performance at the US Taylor Hawkins tribute concert left her with a haemorrhaged vocal cord.

On Tuesday (27 September), the 35-year-old singer joined a handful of musicians in Los Angeles, including Miley Cyrus, Travis Barker, and Dave Grohl, to honour Grohl’s late Foo Fighters bandmate Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

During Kesha’s performance of David Bowie’s “Hero”, she experienced a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (29 September), the Grammy-winning artist shared a photo commemorating the night, explaining that “in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction, I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing really. Loud”.

“And today, I found out I haemorrhaged one of my vocal cords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f***ing moment bc. This was quite a moment,” she added.

A vocal haemorrhage is the result of one or more blood vessels in the vocal folds breaking open, filling the vocal fold with blood, and potentially forming a hemorrhagic polyp.

It’s generally not considered a serious injury and typically requires moderate to total vocal rest, with an expected recovery in as little as seven to 10 days or even weeks.

The recent concert at LA’s Forum comes after Grohl paid tribute to his “bandmate” and “brother” Hawkins at a special UK concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 September.

Hawkins played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March at age 50, the band cancelled their forthcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

