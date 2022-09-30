Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kesha has revealed that her recent performance at the US Taylor Hawkins tribute concert left her with a haemorrhaged vocal cord.

On Tuesday (27 September), the 35-year-old singer joined a handful of musicians in Los Angeles, including Miley Cyrus, Travis Barker, and Dave Grohl, to honour Grohl’s late Foo Fighters bandmate Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

During Kesha’s performance of David Bowie’s “Hero”, she experienced a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (29 September), the Grammy-winning artist shared a photo commemorating the night, explaining that “in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction, I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing really. Loud”.

“And today, I found out I haemorrhaged one of my vocal cords. Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f***ing moment bc. This was quite a moment,” she added.

A vocal haemorrhage is the result of one or more blood vessels in the vocal folds breaking open, filling the vocal fold with blood, and potentially forming a hemorrhagic polyp.

It’s generally not considered a serious injury and typically requires moderate to total vocal rest, with an expected recovery in as little as seven to 10 days or even weeks.

The recent concert at LA’s Forum comes after Grohl paid tribute to his “bandmate” and “brother” Hawkins at a special UK concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on 3 September.

Hawkins played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March at age 50, the band cancelled their forthcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.