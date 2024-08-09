Kesha says she’s re-recording hit song to remove P Diddy reference

Support truly

Kesha has revealed she’s changing the lyrics to her debut single “TikTok”, which contains a reference to the disgraced rapper P Diddy.

The 37-year-old singer, who released the hit track back in 2009 with the opening lyric “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy”, announced she would re-record “TikTok” with an alternative first line as the rapper faces multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape, which he strongly denies.

Since allegations were made against Diddy in November 2023, Kesha has changed the song’s opening line to “Wake up in the morning like f**k P Diddy” at live shows. She first sang the alternative version when she joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella in March.

Writing on Instagram, Kesha said: “TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel.”

She continued: “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

“That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song externalises a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.⁣”

Acknowledging the update to the song’s opening, Kesha added: “I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes, it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others.”

Last month, Kesha performed for the first time since settling her decade-long lawsuit with the Dr. Luke in 2023, during which the producer claimed the “Die Young” singer had defamed him in 2014 with her claims he had drugged and raped her after a party in 2005, which he denies.She is now releasing music under her own label, Kesha Records.

Kesha released “TikTok” as the first single from her 2010 album Animal, which also included the hit tracks “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Blah Blah Blah” with 3OH!3, and “Backstabber.”

“I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy,” Kesha wrote on the song’s 15th anniversary.

“Thank you for making my life so magical animals, it’s one for the books!”