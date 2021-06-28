Kevin Federline reacts to Britney Spears’s conservatorship hearing

Kevin Federline has reacted to Britney Spears’s recent court hearing on her conservatorship.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. The couple has two sons, of whom Federline has primary custody.

At a court hearing last week, Spears denounced the conservatorship that has ruled her life and finances for over a decade, and asked a judge to end the system.

Federline reacted to the court hearing through his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, who told Entertainment Tonight in a statement: “What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that.

“... It doesn't matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it's having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in.”

Kaplan added that Federline feels that the best thing for his children is for Spears to be “happy and healthy”, and that he “wants her to be a happy person”.

Federline hasn’t been involved in proceedings pertaining to the conservatorship, Kaplan added, but would be “very comfortable with the conservatorship being dissolved” if Spears “is able to handle herself in a way that does not jeopardise herself or her children should they be in her custody”.

“Keep in mind when the conservatorship was placed over Britney, the kids were toddlers We're now talking about two healthy, intelligent young boys who are 14 and 15 and they can pretty much judge for themselves whether things are going down that they don't like or what to have changed,” Kaplan added in part.

“And most importantly, they're able to express to Kevin and to Britney. So that's an extra layer of protection that didn't exist when the conservatorship was first placed.”

For a full transcript of Spears’s address to the court, click here.