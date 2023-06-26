Khalid involved in an accident before Ed Sheeran tour stop

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Khalid was involved in a car accident over the weekend, according to Ed Sheeran.

During his Mathematics tour stop in Maryland on Saturday (24 June), Sheeran, 32, told his fans that he will be filling in for his mate Khalid’s opening slot because he’s been in a car accident.

“Khalid got in a car accident and he’s recovering, and we wish him the best,” Sheeran said of Khalid onstage.

“I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know I was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” he added. “‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

The Independent has contacted Khalid’s representatives for comment.

During the opening act, Sheeran performed a number of tracks from his latest album Subtract, that wouldn’t normally be on his tour setlist.

“Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” he said between his performance.

“I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.’”

Between songs, Sheeran also said: “I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”

Last month, Sheeran gave back to a Florida community, surprising high school students with free guitars and concert tickets.

The singer visited Middleton High’s band class, where he was welcomed with a rendition of his new song “Eyes Closed”.

After joining the band teacher at the front of the room, he thanked the class and told them he’d “come to play some songs for you”.

“I’ve also brought some guitars to give to you guys and the music department, and I’m playing a sold-out stadium tomorrow, but I’ve got tickets for all of you guys to come,” he announced.

Sheeran’s Mathematics tour comprising 88 shows across three legs commenced on 23 April 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, and is scheduled to conclude on 23 September 2023 in Inglewood, California.