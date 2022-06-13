The Kid Laroi surprises fans with The Wiggles cameo during final night of tour
‘The Kid Laroi bringing out the Wiggles last night was peak entertainment,’ one fan wrote on Twitter
The Kid Laroi surprised fans when he brought The Wiggles on stage to perform with him during his final stop on his Australia tour.
On Sunday (12 June), the Australian rapper closed out his End of the World tour in Melbourne alongside the children’s musical group.
During the sold-out show at the Rod Laver Arena, the “Stay” singer invited the original Wiggles – Anthony Field, Greg Page, and Jeff Fatt – to sing some of their old hits, including “Hot Potato,” “Fruit Salad,” and “Big Red Car”.
Fans expressed their bewilderment at the situation on Twitter, with some sharing videos.
“Kid Laroi and The Wiggles together on one stage at the same time was the last thing I thought I was ever gunna see,” one fan wrote.
Another added: “The Kid Laroi bringing out the Wiggles last night was peak entertainment.”
“Kid Laroi bringing The OG Wiggles on stage was a good come back from cancelling IMO,” someone argued.
Some branded them “legends,” while others praised the collaboration calling it “too good”.
In May, ahead of his tour, The Kid Laroi opened up about the “great” financial advice he had received from Elon Musk back in 2021 when the two ran into each other before the rapper’s Saturday Night Live appearance.
“He’s like, actually a really down-to-earth just he’s just like, hanging out,” the musician told Australian radio station Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa.
“So I went up and I asked him, and he basically told me to invest in something that I love. Which I thought was great advice.”
