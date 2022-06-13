The Kid Laroi surprises fans with The Wiggles cameo during final night of tour

‘The Kid Laroi bringing out the Wiggles last night was peak entertainment,’ one fan wrote on Twitter

Inga Parkel
Monday 13 June 2022 15:25
Comments
The Wiggles condemned over resurfaced 'culturally insensitive' poppadum song

The Kid Laroi surprised fans when he brought The Wiggles on stage to perform with him during his final stop on his Australia tour.

On Sunday (12 June), the Australian rapper closed out his End of the World tour in Melbourne alongside the children’s musical group.

During the sold-out show at the Rod Laver Arena, the “Stay” singer invited the original Wiggles – Anthony Field, Greg Page, and Jeff Fatt – to sing some of their old hits, including “Hot Potato,” “Fruit Salad,” and “Big Red Car”.

Fans expressed their bewilderment at the situation on Twitter, with some sharing videos.

“Kid Laroi and The Wiggles together on one stage at the same time was the last thing I thought I was ever gunna see,” one fan wrote.

Recommended

Another added: “The Kid Laroi bringing out the Wiggles last night was peak entertainment.”

“Kid Laroi bringing The OG Wiggles on stage was a good come back from cancelling IMO,” someone argued.

Some branded them “legends,” while others praised the collaboration calling it “too good”.

In May, ahead of his tour, The Kid Laroi opened up about the “great” financial advice he had received from Elon Musk back in 2021 when the two ran into each other before the rapper’s Saturday Night Live appearance.

“He’s like, actually a really down-to-earth just he’s just like, hanging out,” the musician told Australian radio station Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa.

“So I went up and I asked him, and he basically told me to invest in something that I love. Which I thought was great advice.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in