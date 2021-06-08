Kid Rock has come under fire after being filmed using a homophobic slur on stage.

The 50-year-old singer was performing on stage at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee on Saturday (5 June) when he began ranting about audience members filming on their phones.

“F*** your iPhone, yeah,” he can be seen shouting in video footage obtained by TMZ, pointing at his crotch and singing that the audience can “post this d*** right now”.

“You f***ing f*****s with your phones out,” he then added.

The Independent has contacted Kid Rock’s representatives for comment.

While Kid Rock is a vocal Republican and conservative, he has previously said that he holds more liberal views on topics such as gay marriage.

The video of Rock was widely circulated on Twitter, where his comments were condemned and mocked.

“People still pay money to see Kid Rock in 2021?” one Twitter user questioned.

“You can say Kid Rock shouldn’t use ignorant bigoted homophobic slurs, but Kid would never let his fans down like that,” another joked.

It’s not the first time the “All Summer Long” singer has ranted on stage, having to be escorted off in 2019 after drunkenly ranting about Oprah Winfrey .