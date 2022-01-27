Kid Rock claims Donald Trump is ‘proud’ of him over song attacking Biden and Fauci

Kid Rock has claimed that he has received a message of congratulations from Donald Trump over his new single, “We the People”.

The controversial musician shared a post to Instagram promoting his “Bad Reputation” tour, writing: “I just got off the phone with our 45th President (hopefully 47th) and he expressed how proud of me he was over ‘We The People’ being the No1 song on iTunes! Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!”

He added: “Thank you to all the fans, I can’t wait to see you on tour! Pedal to the f***in’ metal, LETS GO!”

“We the People” includes a diatribe against the leading infectious disease expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, in which Kid Rock – real name Robert James Richie – attacks his recommendation to wear facemasks.

“Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” he sings.

Kid Rock also went on a rant against Joe Biden’s presidency, repeating the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon” on the chorus in reference to a slogan used by conservative and GOP groups.

The phrase became popular last year after an NBC reporter mistook the crowd’s chants of “F*** Joe Biden” for yells in support of driver Brandon Brown.

The singer is a longtime supporter of Trump, having sold merchandise featuring T-shirts with the slogan “God Guns & Trump”, and another labelling the blue states from the 2016 presidential election as part of “Dumbf***istan”, with the red states representing “The United States of America”.