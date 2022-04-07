The Kidd Creole: Hip hop pioneer convicted of 2017 manslaughter
Rapper went on trial last month for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man
Hip hop pioneer The Kidd Creole was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday (6 April), for the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York City.
The 61-year-old rapper – real name Nathaniel Glover – was on trial last month for stabbing John Jolly twice in the torso with a steak knife in August 2017.
Manhattan prosecutors claimed that the two men shared a two-word exchange before Glover approached Jolly and stabbed him.
When a group of tourists found Jolly on the ground, he was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Glover ran a couple of blocks to where he worked at the time, before cleaning the knife in a sink and changing out of his clothes, prosecutors said.
After about 15 minutes, Glover left work and rode the subway, disposing of the knife in a sewer close to a Bronx station.
The knife was later found by police and Glover was arrested the following day.
The Manhattan district attorney released a statement, saying: “Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence. This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law.”
His sentencing is scheduled for 4 May.
Glover was part of the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, a seminal Hip Hop group who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies