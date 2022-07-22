Kim Kardashian has shown support for rapper Gunna who is jailed for an impending racketeering case against him.

Gunna is among more than two dozen people charged in an 88-page indictment in Georgia’s Fulton County earlier this year.

Also indicted was rapper Young Thug – real name Jeffery Williams – who is accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.

In a tweet shared on Thursday (21 July), Kardashian called for Gunna’s freedom and referenced his viral Pushin P movement.

She wrote: #FreeGunna, adding: “Free P.”

Earlier this year, during an episode of the Breakfast Club, Gunna explained that the letter “P” in Pushin P stands for “player.”

So, Pushing P essentially means to “keep it real,” and is generally a positive term. “Being Loyal Is definitely P,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian’s post came on the day a judge in Atlanta denied bond for Gunna.

Last month, Gunna released a new statement in the form of a letter addressing the impending racketeering case against him.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” Gunna wrote. “This year I had the world pushing P.

“I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life, and to be able to provide for my loved ones,” he wrote. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent.”

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.”

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!” his message said.

Gunna, who is signed to Thug’s YSL record label, scored his second No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with his album DS4Ever this year.

The 29-year-old rapper’s message says he comes from a “marginalised neighborhood” and never dreamed his art would change his life and the lives of his loved ones.

“I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstances,” the statement said.

He added: “Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person.”