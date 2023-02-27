Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kodak Black has had an arrest warrant issued against him after he failed a drug test while on bail for a drug charge.

The rapper – real name Bill Kapril – has sold over 30 million records and is known for songs such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to documents Black was scheduled to turn up for a drug test in early February while on bail, but failed to show up.

Now, US court records show a Florida judge has issued his arrest after a later drug sample tested positive for fentanyl in Black’s system, according to records.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

The warrant was issued by Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy, who wrote that the rapper had violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July last year.

The rapper was arrested after Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over because he was driving a purple SUV with windows that appeared to be tinted darker than the legal limit.

He was then found with a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Kodak Black (Getty Images)

Black had pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday (26 February).

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump reduced a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Black for comment.