Kodak Black pleads guilty to assault and battery in sexual misconduct case

Kodak Black has been sentenced to 18 months probation after he pled guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a sexual assault case in South Carolina.

The “ZEZE” rapper was accused of assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel in 2016.

According to prosecutors, he pushed the girl into a wall and onto a bed before assaulting her by biting her breast and neck.

Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit Solicitor in South Carolina’s Florence County, told TMZ that the rapper confessed to biting the girl in court.

He likewise claimed the rapper apologised soon after.

While on probation, Black is not required to wear an ankle monitor but he must let his probation officer know where he travels and lives.

Kodak Black (Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

The artist will likewise not be allowed to use drugs, alcohol, or carry firearms.

In 2018, Black left an interview with Hot 97 after one of the presenters brought up the pending sexual assault case against him.

He said: “What the f*** y’all talkin’ about?”

“I feel like sometimes, when n****s like me are going through s**t, y’all be entertained. Like, change the subject... talk about something else.” he said.

Presenter Ibrahim “Ebro“ Darden responded by saying that if there’s nothing left to discuss, the interview could be over.

Black subsequently got up from his chair and walked out of the studio.