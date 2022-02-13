Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg while leaving a party held for Justin Bieber.

The musician had been a guest at a Super Bowl weekend party at The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles, on Friday (11 February) night.

According to reports by TMZ, Kodak – real name Bill Kapri – was outside the restaurant with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby in the early hours of Saturday (12 February) morning.

A fight broke out within the group, with Black reportedly attempting to punch someone when gunshots were heard by witnesses.

“The fight was believed to have started with someone in Kodak Black’s entourage,” a source told Page Six. “After others jumped in, shots were fired… and then all hell broke loose.”

Police said that 10 shots were fired during the altercations, with four men injured, including Black.

One is said to have been shot in the shoulder, one the leg and one the buttocks, a source said, while photos showed a man covered in blood.

Two of the men (a 19 and 60-year-old) were taken straight to the hospital from the scene. A 24-year-old (believed to be Black) and another man took themselves to hospital later.

Bieber and his wife Hailey were seen quickly leaving the afterparty (Getty Images)

Two of the men are yet to be named by local authorities, but they are all said to be in a stable condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to DailyMail.com that no arrests had been made.

The Independent has contacted Black’s representatives for comment.

Bieber and his wife Hailey quickly left The Nice Guy after the shots were fired.

Other attendees at the event, which had been an afterparty following a show by the “Peaches” singer, included Jeff Bezos, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.