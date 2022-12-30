‘Snitched on himself’: KSI mocks Andrew Tate’s arrest after Greta Thunberg video

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

KSI has expressed his amusement shortly Andrew Tate’s arrest, which followed a mocking video response to climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Earlier this week (Wednesday 28 December), 19-year-old Thunberg was widely praised for wittily shutting down Tate on Twitter, who’d tried to engage her in a debate about his cars.

In an attempt to hit back at Thunberg, the controversial online figure posted a video of himself later that day in which he smoked a cigar, as a pizza box rested on a table in front of him.

Less than 24 hours later, news broke that Tate and his brother Tristan had been arrested in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

It has been claimed that Romanian authorities were alerted to Tate’s presence in the country due to the pizza box in the video identifying his location.

Many have shared their reactions to the shocking events of the past few days. Recording artist and online influencer KSI is among those who’ve used social media to weigh in on the story.

“Andrew Tate snitched on himself after getting ratio’d by Greta Thunberg,” he tweeted on Thursday (29 December), accompanied by two laughing emojis.

On Friday (30 December), Thunberg shared her own take on Tate’s arrest, writing: “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes”.

In response, KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – further shared his delight. “LMAO,” he wrote alongside Thunberg’s post, with more laughing emojis.

With millions of likes, Thunberg’s tweets have been hailed as some of the best social media posts of 2022.

On Friday morning (30 December), a tweet from Tate’s account led to some confusion as to whether he was still being detained.

“The Matrix sent their agents,” the message reads, in apparent reference to his arrest.

Follow live updates following Tate’s arrest here.