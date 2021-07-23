KSI has surprised fans by revealing details of a secret gig.

The London rapper, real name Olajide Olatunji, will perform tracks from his new album, All Over The Place, at the event. It will be the first time the tracks have been performed live.

The free gig will take place today (Friday 23 July) in London at 4pm at a secret location, which will be revealed to ticket holders.

Tickets for the show will be available to collect at Camden Assembly from 2pm BST today on a first come first served basis.

Speaking about the gig, KSI said: “Ya boy is putting on a free show for fans to come and celebrate my new album All Over The Place. I’m proud to be supporting the return of live music to grassroots music venues with a special one-off event.”

The show is being brought to fans by a partnership between the National Lottery and UK charity Music Venue Trust. The show is one of 300 live performances that will take place this summer in a bid to support and revive the grassroots live music industry in the UK.

KSI is on course for his new album to reach number one this afternoon, after outselling all of the other top five artists combined. His debut album, Dissimulation, made him the biggest selling UK breakthrough artist of 2020.