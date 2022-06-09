Kylie Minogue reflects on legal battle with Kylie Jenner over trademark dispute: ‘It was just business’

‘We came to an agreement,’ said the pop star

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 09 June 2022 07:22
Comments
Kylie Minogue waxwork

Kylie Minogue has reflected on her legal battle with Kylie Jenner after the reality TV star attempted to trademark their shared first name.

In 2017, Minogue successfully blocked Jenner from trademarking the name “Kylie” to be used for the 24-year-old’s cosmetics and clothing brands.

Minogue had previously sold products including clothes, furniture and fragrances under the name “Kylie”.

The pop star has since opened up about the legal row during Tuesday’s episode (7 June) of Watch What Happens Live, saying it was “just business”.

“When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it’s kind of unusual,” she said.

Recommended

The 54-year-old continued: “I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done.”

Host Andy Cohen high-fived Minogue, agreeing: “Yes, it did.”

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer added: “But let me also say, we came to an agreement.”

Cohen asked Minogue whether she had to “call Kris Jenner [Kylie’s mother] and be like, ‘Let me tell you something’”.

The singer replied: “No, but I’d love to meet them.”

At the time of the legal dispute, Minogue’s lawyers argued why Jenner’s trademark request should not be granted.

Recommended

Among them, they said that Jenner is a “secondary reality television personality” compared to Minogue, who was described as an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie’”.

The Patent Office eventually declined Jenner’s application for the trademark in February 2017.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in