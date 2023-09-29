Kylie Minogue reflects on going to her family for support in ‘dark’ times

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Minogue has reflected on how her family have supported her during difficult moments in her career.

The Australian star, 55, has had a hugely successful 35-year musical career, but admitted she has found herself in “dark places” over the years.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, in an episode airing tonight (29 September), she said: “I am asked a lot these days about what I would say to my younger self.

“I get quite emotional when I think about letting her know that she is not alone and what she is thinking is OK because it’s not all water off a duck’s back.

“I did sometimes end up in dark places, but I turned to my family.

“I don’t know how different it would be if it was today with social media – it is very hard to shut yourself off from voices, critics and your own thoughts.”

The singer’s dancefloor filler “Padam Padam” enjoyed viral success on TikTok this year and spent four weeks in the UK top 10, becoming Minogue’s highest-charting song in the UK for more than a decade.

The track is the lead single for her 16th studio album, Tension.

Speaking about the success of her new material, she said: “It is so invigorating, and I am thrilled. It is such an exciting time, it’s a kind of a pinch-me moment. I am loving it.”

Minogue appeared on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show for the first show of its 31st series, alongside actor Stephen Graham, Peep Show star David Mitchell, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and Eurovision star Mae Muller, who performed her new single “Me, Myself & I” in the studio.

The singer, who rose to fame starring on Neighbours in the Eighties, earlier this week admitted to being “a little baffled” by the return of the show one year after it was cancelled.

Last year, it was announced that the long-running Australian soap was coming to an end after nearly 37 years. Former cast members including Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie all returned for the final episode in July 2022.

However, in November, the surprise announcement came that Neighbours was being brought back by Amazon Freevee. The rebooted show, also known as Neighbours: A New Chapter, began on 18 September.

“Guy [Pearce] went to the most effort – he had like a million scenes and I felt bad that I was just kind of on and off and said two words,” she joked. “But from Margot Robbie, to all sorts of people that dialled in to pay tribute, it was a huge moment.

“So when it was announced it was coming back, there was a quizzical face!”

Additional reporting by Press Association