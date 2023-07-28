Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Minogue has officially announced she has signed up for her first residency in Las Vegas.

The Australian singer, 55, will be playing at the Venetian hotel’s new, 1,000-capacity, cabaret-style nightclub, Voltaire, from 4 November.

“Today is the day where it all becomes beautifully real,” Minogue said at an event in LA where she announced the news, adding that the shows have been planned for “close to three years”.

“So to finally be able to say, yes, I am doing a show in Vegas and to be at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, it’s just, it’s such a good match. And, yeah, I couldn’t be more excited.”

In a statement about the intimate venue, Minogue said: “The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that.

“The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night – that’s what my music is for.”

She added: “I think it’s got scale enough that you’re gonna feel like you are sharing this moment with enough people, but also there’s that exclusivity.”

Tickets go on sale for the residency on 3 August, ahead of the release of Minogue’s 16th studio album, Tension.

Minogue’s floor-filler single “Padam Padam”, which appears on the album, has already been a summer hit. The track peaked at Number 8 in the UK charts, her first Top 10 position in 12 years.

The singer revealed in May that Tension will be a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high” when it is released on 22 September.

Kylie Minogue (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

With her residency in Vegas, Minogue follows in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

The residency is expected to last for three months and will see Minogue perform tracks from Tension, alongside greatest hits including “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, “Spinning Around” and “Better the Devil You Know”.

Minogue started out as an actor on the Aussie soap Neighbours and rose to fame as a singer in the Eighties. She is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide. Her various awards include a Grammy, three Brits and 17 Aria Music Awards.