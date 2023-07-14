Kylie Minogue to headline first Las Vegas residency, report claims

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Minogue is set to perform at her first ever Las Vegas residency, reports have claimed

The singer is currently experiencing a career resurgence following the release of her floor-filler hit single “Padam Padam”. The track peaked at Number 8 in the UK charts, her first Top 10 position in 12 years.

Despite her musical career and discography spanning 35 years, Minogue, 55, has never had a residency in Las Vegas.

However, after the Australian pop star hinted that that might be about to change during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, The Sun has now reported that Minogue will kick off her first residency in the Nevada city this autumn.

According to the report, Minogue will perform at new nightclub Voltaire inside The Venetian Tower from October. At the 1,000-seat venue, she will allegedly perform a cabaret-inspired show using “state-of-the-art technology”.

However, unlike previous stars of Vegas like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, Minogue reportedly hasn’t signed a lengthy exclusivity deal. This means she can return to the UK for her 2024 Tension arena tour.

The tour will accompany her forthcoming electronic-inspired album Tension, due for release in October, and her first since 2020’s Disco.

The Independent has contacted Minogue’s representatives for comment.

Minogue on stage in June (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

On Tuesday (11 July), Minogue was a guest on US chat show Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asked if she had plans for a tour or Vegas residency.

“Very possibly,” Minogue said, while squinting her eyes teasingly.

“Padam Padam” shares a title with Edith Piaf’s 1951 song of the same name, and became a hit song across Pride events across the world this summer.

Celebrating Pride in London on 1 July, Ariana Grande shared a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing along with “Padam Padam”, as she stays in the UK to film the Wicked movie.

“@kylieminogue you’re perfect,” Grande wrote, accompanying her video with rainbow Pride flags.

Tension is Minogue’s 16th studio album. It will be released on 22 September.